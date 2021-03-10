Letter: Playing politics is wrong with Conservation Commission

Regarding “ Controversial changes to Conservation Commission approved by House committee ” (March 8): Recent Missouri government highlights remind us of what we should all be embarrassed about. Such as a governor who is too cowardly to tell people to wear masks, an attorney general who sought to overturn a presidential election, and lawmakers who consistently ignore the will of Missouri voters.

Through all this, the one thing we could still be proud of was the Missouri Conservation Commission, which the entire country looks to as an example of how thing should be done. So what is our Legislature doing? Not only are they trying to completely screw it up by doubling the size of the board, but they’re also making it subject to political influence by making board members elected officials. When the only avenue to pull off this truly disgusting idea is through a legislative committee, they add eight more people to the committee a few days before they vote on it in an attempt to stack the vote in their favor.