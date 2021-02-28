 Skip to main content
Letter: Please create a better system before the next virus hits
Pharmacies continue COVID-19 vaccine delivery Monday

Mike Rowe, 74, a resident of Charter Senior Living, gets his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, from Alex Rybolt, a pharmacist with Walgreen's administers the injection at the assisted living home on St. Louis' south side. Staff there are also getting vaccinated. Most had their first doses about 28 days ago. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “After weather delay, St. Louis County gets delivery of 6,000 vaccine doses” (Feb. 23): My wife and I, both in our early 70s, received our coronavirus vaccinations recently by successfully navigating Mercy Hospital’s “Whac-A-Dose” web site simultaneously with our iPhones. Can you imagine sporting events or theater tickets being sold in this manner? Surely, no health care executive thought vaccines were best administered in stadium sites in the winter or via mile-long lines of cars wasting gas and adding to global warming.

More than a year has passed since the pandemic started, and our leaders still do not see the need for nationwide, easy to navigate, non-angst vaccination-appointment software that can be bolted onto any organization’s web page.

In my opinion, our leaders in Washington threw stimulus money everywhere, with billions scammed and wasted. Many of them are or were more fixated on impeachments, tax returns, global warming, more stimulus money, reestablishment of earmarks to secure key votes, executive order after executive order, voter fraud, immigration, and just about anything else that creates more empowerment over those voters who blindly elect them year after year.

We will have another deadly virus someday. Will our health care providers be more prepared to handle vaccine registrations than this time?

Christopher Gumper • Sunset Hills

