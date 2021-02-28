Letter: Please create a better system before the next virus hits

Regarding “After weather delay, St. Louis County gets delivery of 6,000 vaccine doses” (Feb. 23): My wife and I, both in our early 70s, received our coronavirus vaccinations recently by successfully navigating Mercy Hospital’s “Whac-A-Dose” web site simultaneously with our iPhones. Can you imagine sporting events or theater tickets being sold in this manner? Surely, no health care executive thought vaccines were best administered in stadium sites in the winter or via mile-long lines of cars wasting gas and adding to global warming.

More than a year has passed since the pandemic started, and our leaders still do not see the need for nationwide, easy to navigate, non-angst vaccination-appointment software that can be bolted onto any organization’s web page.