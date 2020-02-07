Letter: Please ditch the preconceived negative stereotypes about aging

For the 100th day of school, my girls were asked to dress up as 100-year-olds. This gave me pause. I am a geriatric physical therapist whose mission is to bust myths about aging and keep older adults active and independent. But I’m also a sucker for dress-up days.
So I made a compromise. I agreed to spray paint their hair gray and let them wear glasses because graying hair and changes in vision are normal aspects of aging. I let them wear “grandma” clothes and accessorize with necklaces and hot pink lipstick. They asked to have canes, to which I gave a firm “no” trying to gently educate them that just because you’re old doesn’t mean you will need a cane. Then my oldest daughter, who is 7 years old, started walking around with bent over posture, holding her low back and limping. I was horrified.
She’s still so young. Where did she learn all of these negative stereotypes of aging? We need to change this conversation. My girls are already taking in those preconceived negative ideas of aging and letting them guide their perception of what it means to get old.
There is a need to acknowledge ageism exists and realize the impact it has on your perception of aging. The next step is to educate yourself on what “normal” aging really is. It’s why I do what I do every day.
Dr. Beth Templin • Oakville