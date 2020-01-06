Letter: Please don't mix your religion with your politics
Letter: Please don't mix your religion with your politics

For those politicians identifying as Catholic, please note: First of all, Christianity is not the end-all, be-all of this universe and certainly not Catholicism as evidenced by the checkered past and present of sexual abuse, financial abuse and influence over uninformed lay people. Need I mention Opus Dei, a secretive cult-like Catholic organization that has undue influence over politicians and the vulnerable?

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, aside from being Catholic, is, in my opinion, a wise and gifted politician, and I feel she has the health, well-being and safety of this country at the center of her work and life experience.

I hope she ensures that the Senate trial of President Donald Trump is conducted with witnesses and documents as befitting any courtroom proceeding.

Anne Harter • Belleville

