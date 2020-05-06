Letter: Please don’t use alcohol to cope during the pandemic

During this stressful time, it is important to double down on healthy, restorative behaviors. For those adults who drink alcohol, it is also important to keep your consumption in check.
Take time to self-reflect on your alcohol consumption. Ensure it falls within moderate drinking guidelines and is enjoyed as part of an overall balanced lifestyle, not as a coping mechanism. Federal dietary guidelines define moderate drinking as up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. For parents, be especially mindful that your children are watching your actions; serve as good role models.
Enjoying a cocktail is a simple pleasure that can bring people together, but only if consumed responsibly and in moderation.
Chris Swonger • Washington, D.C.
Distilled Spirits Council of the United States
