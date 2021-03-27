 Skip to main content
Letter: Please make it safe to go to school or the grocery store
Letter: Please make it safe to go to school or the grocery store

Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage

Tanice Cisneros walks by an anti-gun sign on the way to leave flowers for her friend, Rikki Olds on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Olds was a King Soopers employee that was killed at the Boulder King Soopers on Monday. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

 Jerilee Bennett

Regarding “Colorado suspect got assault weapon 6 days before shooting” (March 23): I am completely demoralized by decades of both liberals and conservatives begging the GOP to support basic gun safety laws. I give up. They win.

Do they think every American is entitled to own one (or 20) semi-automatic rifles for self defense? Fine. Now please just do anything to make it safer in schools, churches and grocery stores. Threatening the shooters with stiffer punishments is obviously useless. And please don’t insist that every American constantly carry a weapon for self-defense. This isn’t the Middle Ages.

I don’t even pretend to know how to screen firearm buyers for mass-murder tendencies, but somebody, perhaps the well-funded National Rifle Association, must have some ideas on the subject. Except for a few fringe people, no majority of lawmakers is trying to confiscate everybody’s guns. There is no reason sensible gun legislation can’t be completely bipartisan.

Karl Young • Maplewood

