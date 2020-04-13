Letter: Please take the pandemic guidelines as deadly serious

I went to the Target store in Town and Country recently, days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended face coverings for going out in public. The vast majority of store patrons, as well as the store employees themselves, were not wearing face coverings. Not only that, people seemed lax on social distancing as well. Parents were also shopping with teenage children, when it has been recommended that only one person from a family go shopping at a time. Why are people not taking this seriously? People are dying, folks. It is extremely contagious, and scientists don’t have a good understanding of why some people fall ill and others don’t.
Just because people feel fine doesn’t mean they are fine, and it doesn’t mean they aren’t endangering other people. This is not a joke. Please make the small efforts required to follow the guidance. It’s not hard to fashion a face mask from an old T-shirt sleeve. It could save a life, or many.
Jacqueline Hillebrand • Ladue
