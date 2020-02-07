Letter: Please tell us how many constituents wanted to see witnesses

As a longtime resident of Missouri, I want Sen. Josh Hawley to know that regardless of my political affiliation, I demand that he strive to protect my interest in maintaining a free and representative government. President Donald Trump needed to present a complete defense of allegations into his character and misconduct. Therefore, Hawley should be certain that my vote for his reelection depends on how his voice represents me and his other constituents.
I want Sen. Hawley to tell us how many requests his office received insisting that he vote for a complete trial, including witnesses and documentation, to give his public an opportunity to assess and establish the guilt or innocence of President Trump. How many said no to witnesses and documents? Even a Trump supporter wants to know that he is not hiding from the people who elected him.
Arthur Wasserman • University City