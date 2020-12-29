Letter: Please view police reform reports in a positive manner

Regarding "St. Louis and St. Louis County police need to change — immediately, consultants say" (Dec. 22): This recent report is similar to the one on Ferguson by the United States Justice Department. In my 78 years, I have read about and followed many cases of abuse of power and injustices to citizens in the name of law and order. I am tired of the pushback by police unions, organizations and social media to these reports and their recommendations.