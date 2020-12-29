Letter: Please view police reform reports in a positive manner

Regarding "St. Louis and St. Louis County police need to change — immediately, consultants say" (Dec. 22): This recent report is similar to the one on Ferguson by the United States Justice Department. In my 78 years, I have read about and followed many cases of abuse of power and injustices to citizens in the name of law and order. I am tired of the pushback by police unions, organizations and social media to these reports and their recommendations.
Enough of doing the same old thing and expecting different results. It ain't working. I respectfully submit that nothing has changed and possibly the abuses, brutality and injustices have even escalated. Is anyone listening?
Can’t we all look at facts and address the issues in a positive manner? Let’s improve everyone's life.
Ray Irwin • St. Louis