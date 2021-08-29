 Skip to main content
Letter: Plenty of blame to go around over Afghan withdrawal
Letter: Plenty of blame to go around over Afghan withdrawal

Regarding the editorial "On Biden's watch, America's righteous war in Afghanistan ends in defeat" (Aug. 17): President Joe Biden is getting slammed in the media for his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Admittedly, it hasn't gone well. Biden said he expected chaos. Who wouldn't? Mistakes have been made, but Biden is far from alone.

Former President George W. Bush got us into this war in 2001. When our military presence sent Osama bin Laden fleeing by the end of that year, why didn't we leave as well? 

Then-President Donald Trump felt it was time to bring American troops home, but his I alone can fix it bravado set the stage for this disastrous exit. Trump legitimized the Taliban. He even wanted to invite them to Camp David on the 9/11 anniversary.

He approved troop withdrawal by May 2021 along with the immediate release of 5,000 prisoners. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's negotiations with terrorists definitely favored the Taliban. Biden inherited this deal. Sadly, since then, Congress and the State Department have not done enough to expedite getting our Afghan allies and their families out. It's heartbreaking. Let's stop the blame game. What have we learned?

Joy Parisien • Manchester 

