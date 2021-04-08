Letter: Plenty of funding sources for Missouri's Medicaid obligation

Regarding "Missouri voters approved expansion of health care. Republicans won’t pay for it" (March 31): In November, 53% of voters approved Medicaid expansion. Those 53% of Missourians aren't stupid. If voters didn't approve it, our federal tax dollars would keep on going to Medicaid expanded states like Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky and Indiana for their rural hospitals and citizens instead of back to Missouri for our own 275,000 citizens.

Right now the Missouri budget is running a surplus, so the state should be able to fund its portion of expansion — so much so that there is a bill in the Missouri Senate to eliminate the 4% corporate tax. Some lawmakers must think the state will be in very good fiscal shape for years to come. Then there is the state's tobacco tax, the lowest in the nation. It seems like an increase in the tobacco tax might also dredge up funds for Missouri's Medicaid bill far into the future.