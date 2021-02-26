Letter: Polarization poses a major danger to the nation’s existence

Regarding Leonard Pitts Jr.’s column “GOP believes in Trump, not America” (Feb. 22): Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson were bitter rivals, but they both agreed that political parties were dangerous. The two served contentiously in George Washington’s first cabinet with our first president strong enough to endure and benefit from their powerful views. In Washington’s famous farewell address, he clearly and ominously warns future generations to beware of the dangers of partisanship.

Although we celebrated Washington’s legacy by naming the nation’s capital city and a monument after him, we no longer seem to listen to his wisdom. The success of the play “Hamilton” on Broadway briefly refocused our attention on 1776, but most Americans seem to have failed to grasp the message of how special our experiment in democracy was and how fragile republics inherently are.