Letter: Police and mental health professionals are collaborating

Regarding the editorial "National call system for mental health crises is having its own crisis" (Aug. 22): As the executive director of National Alliance on Mental Illness in St. Louis, I would like to address some points made in this editorial.

The 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is not new. It is a new, easier-to-remember phone number that accesses a service that has existed since 2005. It is a means to access a continuum of crisis services starting with phone consultations and continuing with in-person services such as mobile crisis teams and crisis stabilization centers, for those who can't be helped over the phone.

Lifeline network call centers are required to meet specific standards regarding suicide risk assessment and imminent risk intervention. In some rare situations where there is imminent risk of harm, counselors must provide information to 911 operators, so first responders can locate the individual in crisis and mitigate the risk of harm. Fewer than 2% of calls require connection to emergency services.

Another point relates to law enforcement competence in responding to mental health crises. I believe they are highly competent. In the St. Louis area, we benefit by an excellent crisis intervention team program that brings together law enforcement, mental health professionals and advocates and other partners to improve community responses to mental health crises. Team officers receive 40+ hours of comprehensive in-service training on de-escalation of such crises.

When Lifeline counselors contact police, traumatized individuals’ lives are saved.

Christine Patterson • Maryland Heights