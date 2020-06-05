Letter: Police are hired to protect all of us, regardless of color

Regarding “Where are the protests about black-on-black crime?” (June 2): The letter writer asks why the death of George Floyd has led to societal eruptions in such an overwhelming way and why there is no comparable outcry over the many senseless deaths of black people within their own community by gun violence. I heard the same question after former St. Louis police Officer Jason Stockley’s acquittal. I felt then, as I feel now, that this question is a distraction, an attempt to change the subject from our repeated failure to hold law enforcement accountable for their behavior.
There are glaring differences in case after case after case of white police officers killing black civilians. First, unlike random perpetrators of gun violence, police are hired by us as a community, sworn to protect all of us, paid by all of us, represent all of us, and act on our behalf in the performance of their duties.
Second, we as a society have been shown, and our children have been shown, over and over again, that even in the age of cellphone and surveillance video, a white officer may not even be indicted in these incidents, and if he is, acquittal is all too predictable.
Imagine being told repeatedly that you and your sons and daughters are less valuable, less worthy of justice, and statistically less likely to survive an encounter with police — all because your skin is dark.
Ann Marie Anderson • Kirkwood
