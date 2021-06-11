 Skip to main content
Letter: Police could use nonlethal weapons, not deadly force
Letter: Police could use nonlethal weapons, not deadly force

While many recommendations to decrease gun violence focus on gun control laws, background checks, training, community policing and alternatives to policing, there is also an opportunity to decrease the use of lethal weapons by law enforcement.

Nonlethal or less-lethal alternatives to guns include batons, pepper spray, tear gas, electroshock devices, kinetic weapons (which use various projectiles such as rubber bullets/baton rounds, plastic bullets, impact rounds, sponge grenades and bean-bag rounds), and directed-energy devices.

Interestingly, evidence of the efficacy and necessity of firearms as compared to these alternative devices and tactics is difficult to find.

These weapons can be deployed quickly and stop forward progress. When faced with someone holding a deadly weapon, nonlethal and less-lethal weapons that are deployed from a distance can neutralize a threat.

Other threat-mitigation equipment options include helmets, shields, stab-resistant gloves and vests, negotiation, police dogs, barriers to impede movement, vehicle-stopping devices, de-escalation, mediation and effective communication.

There are numerous less-lethal, threat-neutralizing devices and techniques available. Using them, law enforcement agencies have the opportunity to greatly decrease their use of deadly force.

Sherry Haskins • Crestwood

