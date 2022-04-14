Letter: Police fail to properly enforce noise-pollution violations

A problem that has been ubiquitous and growing ever worse since the pandemic is noise pollution. I’m talking about aggressive, noise-related behavior. Surely this testosterone-fueled aggression sparks the more serious aggression on our roads. Traffic accidents are way up, even while actual traffic is down. In St. Louis County, we have ordnances specifying 55 decibels allowed in daytime and 50 decibels at night. For the past two years, I’ve endured levels of noise everyday that rattle my front windows and shake my house, mainly from cars and trucks without mufflers and motorcyclists. Some vehicles have subwoofers that emit a bass rumble similar to earthquakes that are detectable on the Richter scale.