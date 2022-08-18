Letter: Police force needs either longer shifts or more recruits

Regarding the editorial “St. Louis’ economic engine is sputtering for lack of attention to public safety” (Aug. 6): I was astonished to learn that now that schools is starting, the City of St. Louis has decided to stop the 12 hour police shifts in downtown. Are they really so naïve as to believe that now that perpetrators are back in school, crime will stop?

It is ridiculous to be making our police work 12 hour shifts, but until we have more police, that seems to have been the answer. I understand that we are recruiting more police so that they can ease the overtime burden. But now it seems, we have a counseling office to prevent crime, manned by one retired policeman, bringing in 3-4 employees, which means fewer police on the street. Where does the money come from to pay for this new office staff? This is so ridiculous, it is embarrassing.

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ plans to combat crime have not worked. She should listen to what city business leaders are telling her. We need a safer and cleaner city, and a justice system that works to instill some fear into perpetrators of repercussions for their crime. When is Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner going to show some guts in leading her office?

I beg Mayor Jones to recognize the crime problems that have taken hold in our neighborhoods, while simultaneously addressing the root causes.

Lecil Saller • St. Louis