Letter: Police just doing their job pulling over Gardner

Regarding “St. Louis prosecutor, police at odds again over traffic stop” (Jan. 24): Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner should stop whining about a St. Louis city police officer doing his job. On Dec. 23, she was pulled over while driving a city-owned vehicle for failure to have her headlights on after dark. She immediately called an investigator from her office for assistance because she “felt intimidated.” A circuit attorney who has to prosecute criminals yet claims to be intimated by a police officer in uniform gives me little confidence in her ability to stand up to criminals.

Apparently, Gardner was not able to speak for herself during a simple traffic stop.

The investigator implied Gardner deserved some special consideration considering her position as circuit attorney. Gardner was given special treatment by not receiving a ticket, and the police officer helped her avoid an accident with the potential to injure herself or someone else.

The police officer was doing his job. Gardner continues her whining a month after the traffic stop. Maybe if Gardner would concentrate on prosecuting criminals, the crime rate on her watch would decline.

Terry Hildebrandt • Mehlville

