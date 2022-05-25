Letter: Police might be blamed if they didn’t pursue criminals

Regarding “ St. Louis police respond to criticism with details of crash that killed family” (May 21): Once again, a high speed police chase ended in the death of innocent victims, but moral outrage is directed at the police instead of the criminals.

Had the police not attempted to stop them, and the suspects had then killed innocent citizens, moral outrage would likely still be directed at the police for failing to detain them. Public safety is not served if our city requires that police ignore criminal suspects who do not wish to be detained. It does not benefit civil society to enforce laws only when they are agreeable and convenient to those suspected of violating them.