 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Police might be blamed if they didn’t pursue criminals

  • 0
St. Louis City Police Headquarters

Demonstrators kneel outside the SLMPD headquarters in St. Louis on Saturday, July 04, 2020. The headquarters were the final destination of a "Read the Nation" march, where names of police brutality victims were read and a moment of silence was taken. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

Regarding “St. Louis police respond to criticism with details of crash that killed family” (May 21): Once again, a high speed police chase ended in the death of innocent victims, but moral outrage is directed at the police instead of the criminals.

Had the police not attempted to stop them, and the suspects had then killed innocent citizens, moral outrage would likely still be directed at the police for failing to detain them. Public safety is not served if our city requires that police ignore criminal suspects who do not wish to be detained. It does not benefit civil society to enforce laws only when they are agreeable and convenient to those suspected of violating them.

Christian S. Saller • St. Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News