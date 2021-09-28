Letter: Police must respect concept of equal justice under law

Regarding "Police defend use of police dog in Woodson Terrace arrest" (Sept. 21): This was just another dreadful day. This time it's three white male police officers needlessly allowing their dog to bite, and continue to bite, a Black man as he was being taken into custody. The video speaks for itself.

The U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment states that "the right of the people to be secure in their persons … shall not be violated." How long are we going to look away as people of color and women are denied their right to equal justice under law? To quote the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, "As a country, we are so much better than this."

That "more perfect union" mentioned in the Constitution's Preamble will not be achieved until the bad apples in all professions understand and accept that the promises of equal justice under law, and liberty and justice for all are an integral part of their jobs.

Lou Horwitz • St. Peters