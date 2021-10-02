 Skip to main content
Letter: Police officers with cooler heads save the day again
Letter: Police officers with cooler heads save the day again

A mere 25 of the shoulder patches of St. Louis-area police agencies, part of the collection of former Valley Park Police Chief David W. Brown. 

Good cops. They’re out there. I met two recently in St. Charles while I was in town for my Hazelwood East High School class reunion. After being awakened at 7 a.m. by a stranger trying to enter the house my wife and I rented, we called the non-emergency number of St. Charles police. The dispatcher said a squad car was on the way.

Ten minutes later, that same guy was trying to get into our rental again. But this time, through the back door. This time, I called 911, and foolishly decided to chase the guy away with a butcher knife.

As I was about to jump the fence in pursuit of the intruder, two officers came around the side yard and saw me standing there with a knife in my hand. My only words were, “It’s not me,” followed by me dropping the knife. So much could have gone wrong at that very moment. But the police officers remained calm, saw the guy hiding behind the neighbor’s shed and had him handcuffed in under a minute.

To close out my experience, I was interviewed, my contact information recorded, and the incident ended with a professional and polite thank you from the officers.

I believe scores, if not hundreds, of situations like mine happen across the country every day. And with similar, non-violent outcomes. My silly bravado could have cost me my life if it were not for calmer heads prevailing.

Andrew Stack • St. Augustine, Florida

