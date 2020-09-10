Letter: Police reform must begin with weeding out bad cops

In his letter to the editor, William Stenson was right about the Democratic Party’s messaging response to race, use of force and professionalism problems with police in this country ("Self-defeating Democrats foolishly demonize the police," Sept. 5). Democrats responded to the “defund the police” movement by insisting that was not what they meant by police reform. But they didn’t have a good message about what they did mean. "Smart-fund" the police would have been a much better message.
But the letter writer was wrong when he said, without evidence, that “most police officers are well-meaning and work hard to protect the public.” We simply do not know that, for these reasons: There are 17,985 police agencies in the United States, and any generalized statement about all of them is necessarily overbroad and unprovable; police unions have convinced lawmakers that police departments should be immune from transparency. So we have no idea how many good, bad, mediocre or courageous officers there are.
Recently, many jurisdictions have started waking up to the need to know who the bad cops are and making sure they can't get jobs in other departments. Then, and only then, will we know how many good cops and how many bad cops there are in each of our nation’s police departments.
Stephen F. Hanlon • St. Louis
