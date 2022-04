On April 23, after attending a matinee at the Fox Theatre, we were directed to cross Grand Avenue by two uniformed St. Louis police officers. Just as we were about to cross, a gang of some eight to 10 dirt bike motorcyclists came roaring through the crosswalk. The two police officers just stood there helpless. It was a glaring example of who is in control of St. Louis streets, and it obviously isn't the police department.