Letter: Police should stop those driving on temporary tags

Regarding the letter "Police shouldn't be bothered with front license plates" (April 5): Why doesn't law enforcement pull over and issue citations for drivers with expired temporary tags on their cars?
I drive around St. Louis and St. Louis County every day for my job, and I constantly see expired temporary tags. Some have expired in 2020. I have to pay my taxes, so why can't they? If law enforcers aren't going to do their jobs, perhaps they can work the concession stand at Cardinals games. That way, they will get plenty of newspaper coverage, because it seems to me that's the major emphasis of Post-Dispatch coverage.
David Wilson • Florissant