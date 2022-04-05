 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Police shouldn't be bothered with front license plates

Going through registration process

A worker puts a sticker on a new license plate at the Central West End driver's license and vehicle registration office at 3917 Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis on Monday, March 25, 2019. To renew license plates in Missouri, safety and emissions tests often are required, as is showing proof of insurance and a paid personal property tax receipt as well as paying registration and processing fees. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

 Cristina M. Fletes

Regarding "50 parking tickets, temporary tags put St. Louis County man on paper trail" (March 16): It seems to me that large numbers of cars (especially performance cars) and SUVs frequently have no license plate attached to the front, not to mention those having expired tags and temporary tags. Apparently, law enforcement has other pressing matters to worry about, including their safety in traffic stops.

If Missouri government could agree to eliminate the front plate requirement, our state could cut its costs in half by this duplication of production of plates and stick-on tags. A huge number of front plates for years have been going unused and hopefully not on another vehicle.

The large number of people who don't pay their taxes and fees appear to be getting a free ride. Maybe government doesn’t want to inconvenience or offend anyone, regardless of law.

The Missouri Department of Revenue should drop the front license plate requirement and pressure plate renewal enforcement. 

Steve Kaminski • St. Peters  

