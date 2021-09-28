Letter: Police stop cars based on suspicion, not on race

Regarding "In virtual town hall, St. Louis mayor outlines goals to ease racial disparities in policing" (Sept. 23): A study by the Center for Policing Equity concluded St. Louis police used force against Black people more than four times as often as they did against whites based on population. However, no statistics were offered on comparative crime rates. I believe the impression given is that the police stop people because the police are biased, but I believe the reality is that they stop people because of suspicion of criminal activity.