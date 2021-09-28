 Skip to main content
Letter: Police stop cars based on suspicion, not on race
Regarding "In virtual town hall, St. Louis mayor outlines goals to ease racial disparities in policing" (Sept. 23): A study by the Center for Policing Equity concluded St. Louis police used force against Black people more than four times as often as they did against whites based on population. However, no statistics were offered on comparative crime rates. I believe the impression given is that the police stop people because the police are biased, but I believe the reality is that they stop people because of suspicion of criminal activity.

In my opinion, Blacks are overwhelmingly responsible for crime, particularly violent crime, in St. Louis. Crime and poor public schools are the leading problems in the city. The Post-Dispatch does the public a disservice by not looking at the problem honestly and by pretending that the police are the problem.

And as for the traffic-stop rate: Why would those prone to violent crime be expected to respect mere traffic laws?

Thomas O'Toole • Maryland Heights   

