Letter: Police stop motorists because of violations, not race

Regarding the letter “Difficult knowing driver’s race before being pulled over” (April 8): I couldn’t agree more with the letter writer. I believe most of the time police officers do not know the race of the driver before deciding to a stop a vehicle.

Officers are trained and instructed to make stops based on the violation, not who is driving, the exception being times when an officer is actively looking for a criminal suspect.

It’s my understanding the most common racial profiling complaint was a result of an officer making a U-turn to stop a violator (because supposedly the officer could see the race of the driver) even though the stop was usually for a headlight out, no front plate or speeding. License plate violations were the second-most cause of racial profiling complaints.

George Hodak • Pacific