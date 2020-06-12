Letter: Police unions should pay for police mistakes, not us
Letter: Police unions should pay for police mistakes, not us

 Regarding the editorial: “Roorda and Gardner tag-team to undermine chief, subjugate protesters’ rights” (June 8): The public is justifiably outraged over persistent police violence and killings. Over the years municipalities, meaning you, the taxpayer, have had to pay out millions to compensate the victims of criminal malfeasance by law enforcement.

I believe that the liability for unlawful police actions should not be borne by the taxpayer. The liability for compensation won by victims in the courts should be borne by the police unions. The police committed the criminally liable acts so the police should pay for them.

Imagine if St. Louis Police Officers Association business manager Jeff Roorda had to pay out of his own pocket every time one of the officers in his union committed an unlawful act of violence or murder. Police behavior would change quickly, I assure you.

Gerald Kreienkamp • Lake Saint Louis

