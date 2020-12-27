Letter: Policing issues also extend to county municipalities

Regarding “St. Louis and St. Louis County police need to change — immediately, consultants say” (Dec. 22): I read portions of the Teneo report with interest. What is abundantly clear to me is that it will take strong leadership to change the cultures of the police departments in St. Louis and St. Louis County. I think that many of these same problems also exist in the police departments in the area’s 88 municipalities. I believe most, or all, of our municipal police departments also suffer under the same cultural disabilities.

Unfortunately, even when municipalities rally around their elected leaders and encourage them to change the dysfunctional law enforcement culture, Missouri law prevents them from removing an unelected police chief except in specific circumstances of fraud, corruption or self-dealing. This law was put in place to protect municipal police chiefs from tin-pot dictator mayors or petty city councils. I believe that our communities are much more at risk from unchecked law enforcement than they are from out-of-control mayors or council members. At least elected officials must answer to the people.