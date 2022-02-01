 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Policy changes needed for drug use, abandoned buildings

Regarding "‘I don’t want this to wait’: St. Louis Fire to grade every vacant building" (Jan. 28): The circumstances around the death of firefighter Ben Polson have a rippling effect in the community. Life-changing grief for his immediate family, fear and depression for his fellow firefighters, and one more death in an already devastated area full of destroyed houses. My sincere condolences go out to all.

Death seems rampant in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood where Polson died. Policies of underdevelopment, which I think are deliberate, are the cause. The conditions seem complicated but could be prevented. Many suspect the homeless are using these abandoned buildings to keep warm. Next door, the homeowners’ building caught fire, and the family was temporarily evacuated.

The 22nd Ward has lost nearly 40% of its population in the last 20 years. I think drug overdoses probably rival the coronavirus for the death toll in the past two years. Needed are shelters with medically assisted, in-patient detox for people addicted to drugs which cause severe physical pain in withdrawal.

A public health approach to addiction, homelessness and abandoned property is needed. It’s time for everyone to invest in the Wells-Goodfellow Opportunity Zone.

Kim Jayne • St. Louis   

