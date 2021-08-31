Letter: Polio survivors would be appalled at vaccine aversion

As an octogenarian, I so appreciated columnist Janet Y. Jackson's column "Reviving multigenerational common sense" (Aug. 25). It hit home — especially her take on the reluctance of government officials to mandate the coronavirus shots and masks, and the reluctance of so many younger citizens to be inoculated. She mentioned that there have been vaccine mandates in this country since 1905 when the Supreme Court ruled that states could mandate vaccines in order to protect the citizenry against smallpox.

Those in my age group and our children suffered from childhood diseases such as scarlet fever, German measles and even tuberculosis — which often led to complications such as deafness and other problems. How many lives have been saved by mandated vaccines? My children were in elementary school and younger when the polio vaccine was mandated. We were grateful to no longer fear the dreaded summer when the disease ran rampant.