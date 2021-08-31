 Skip to main content
Letter: Polio survivors would be appalled at vaccine aversion
1955: Polio Shots

Patsy Murr, first grader at Fulton School in Lancaster, Penn., gets her Salk shot from Dr. Norman E. Snyder as she is held by Mrs. Walter Sourweine, April 25, 1955. Others view the proceedings with mixed emotions. (AP Photo)

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

As an octogenarian, I so appreciated columnist Janet Y. Jackson’s column “Reviving multigenerational common sense” (Aug. 25). It hit home — especially her take on the reluctance of government officials to mandate the coronavirus shots and masks, and the reluctance of so many younger citizens to be inoculated. She mentioned that there have been vaccine mandates in this country since 1905 when the Supreme Court ruled that states could mandate vaccines in order to protect the citizenry against smallpox.

Those in my age group and our children suffered from childhood diseases such as scarlet fever, German measles and even tuberculosis — which often led to complications such as deafness and other problems. How many lives have been saved by mandated vaccines? My children were in elementary school and younger when the polio vaccine was mandated. We were grateful to no longer fear the dreaded summer when the disease ran rampant.

I grew up in a small upstate New York town in the mid-1950s. A classmate was a polio victim and was paralyzed from the waist down. He was forced to wear heavy, painful braces on his legs. He was able to drag himself to classes 10 minutes before the bell rang with the aid of crutches and two helpers assigned to assist him.

I shed tears for him as I read Jackson’s column. Had he lived to be an old man, I feel sure he would have been appalled at those who refuse to be vaccinated and who rebel against mandates.

Esther Talbot Fenning • St. Charles

