Letter: Polish church congregation seeks to preserve heritage

Regarding “Renegade Priest Returning to Poland” (June 4): I have been a parishioner of this local Polish Catholic Church for 42 years. During the interview with Rev. Marek Bozek, he claimed he was proud to report that St. Stanislaus has settled into “sustainable,” “diverse” and “inclusive” congregations of about 250 members. Was this statement really the truth?

St. Stanislaus Kostka Polish Catholic Church was built by and for the Polish people with total ownership of the church and property turned over to the corporation in 1891. The church community at St. Stanislaus Kostka is very divided and disappointed in the way the church is being manipulated.

In 2005 the Board of Directors hired Bozek to serve as our parish priest. We welcomed him enthusiastically. Many believed he was the answer to our prayers. However, enthusiasm waned when Bozek made changes to our church doctrines. Many hundreds of parishioners left seeking another church, due to his personal interpretation of the Polish Catholic Church’s principles.

The Polish and Polish American members of this church are not “losing power.” Polish and Polish American members are a committed community that will fight for their church. It is very sad that for over 130 years Polish Mass that was celebrated in a Polish church was canceled this month. The parishioners no longer have a place to worship, practicing their beliefs.

Wit Jamry • University City