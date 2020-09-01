 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest:

Letter: Political activity will cause athletes to lose fans
0 comments

Letter: Political activity will cause athletes to lose fans

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals look for redemption

Fredbird tries to sell items in the empty stands during the third inning of a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. The Cardinals look to come back after a 14-2 rout in Friday night's game. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding Ben Hochman's column"Cardinals' Fowler and Flaherty sit out game, and St. Louis can learn lessons from them" (Aug. 27): As a kid growing up in North St. Louis, I can remember going to Cardinal games with my father at Sportsman's Park, and I continue to follow the team to this day.

But now, Major League Baseball players and other professional athletes have decided to share their politics and opinions. Well, for all these overrated, overpaid so-called athletes, has someone ever pointed out to them that they play with a ball or a toy? You can teach a dog to play fetch or a seal to balance a ball. 

And I really don't believe an owner would allow a clause to be added to any contract allowing players to say they would not be required to play because of their off-the-field politics without being fined, traded, or released. 

Athletes must put an end to this quickly. Thousands of people who were once die-hard fans are now saying they will never watch or go to another professional sporting event.

Athletes can think about it now or think about it later when they are playing in half-empty stadiums.

To all those players who came before them and played because they loved the game, thanks for the memories.

Jim Kozlowski • St. Louis  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports