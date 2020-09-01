Letter: Political activity will cause athletes to lose fans

Regarding Ben Hochman's column"Cardinals' Fowler and Flaherty sit out game, and St. Louis can learn lessons from them" (Aug. 27): As a kid growing up in North St. Louis, I can remember going to Cardinal games with my father at Sportsman's Park, and I continue to follow the team to this day.
But now, Major League Baseball players and other professional athletes have decided to share their politics and opinions. Well, for all these overrated, overpaid so-called athletes, has someone ever pointed out to them that they play with a ball or a toy? You can teach a dog to play fetch or a seal to balance a ball.
And I really don't believe an owner would allow a clause to be added to any contract allowing players to say they would not be required to play because of their off-the-field politics without being fined, traded, or released.
Athletes must put an end to this quickly. Thousands of people who were once die-hard fans are now saying they will never watch or go to another professional sporting event.
Athletes can think about it now or think about it later when they are playing in half-empty stadiums.
To all those players who came before them and played because they loved the game, thanks for the memories.
Jim Kozlowski • St. Louis
