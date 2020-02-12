Letter: Political correctness painting liberals into a corner

Regarding the letter “Liberal political correctness has consumed our society” (Feb 7): I’m in a bind. I admit to being one of those progressive liberals who letter writer Jim Hanson mocks. But I have to admit that he’s right about today’s knee-jerk, judgmental correctness. I agree with him about the way author Jeanine Cummins’ publishers, and even a usually literate and admirable host like Kris Kleindienst of Left Bank Books, have shamed her.
As far as I know, William Shakespeare was neither a Middle Eastern Moor nor a Jew. Yet that white, English Anglo-Saxon Protestant captured those two characters, Othello and Shylock, beautifully. It’s called having a poetic imagination and a profound fellow-feeling. Shakespeare understood human nature and conveyed it powerfully.
Hanson’s right that I am indeed all out to “defeat Donald Trump,” and, yes, I am eager to “advance a truly progressive agenda.” I might even suggest that his thinking may be overly simplistic or stereotypical. But bottom line, he has it right. And he says it with admirable articulateness. We liberals are giving ourselves a bad name. Though our guiding principle has always been welcoming and democratic, freedom for the thought we hate, nowadays we’re painting ourselves into an intolerant corner.
Jamie Spencer • Des Peres