Political correctness kills friendships, comedy and political cooperation. People generally respect others, want to help others, and pursue their dreams. When they differ, it is usually on how not what needs fixing. This is where the political correctness culture, by hurling epithets ending in “-ist," "-phobe" or "-denier” effectively promotes polarization and hurts us the worst.
Population is the power and future of society. Western society’s extremely low birth rate is leading our way of life toward extinction. The family, including my own, with all its imperfections, is still the best system at producing babies and nurturing them with love, time and treasure into God-fearing, law-abiding and contributing adults. China is in a race to destroy and dominate before its population begins its unstoppable decline after peaking in 2029.
Communist China is quickly implementing Vladimir Lenin’s plan. He said, “The capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.” To have a future and to help people deal with the inevitable bad things in life, we need families raising their babies because people, not policies, solve problems. We need to shed the political-correctness shackles of silencing others with whom we disagree. We need people with different ideas working together toward a common goal of not helping China achieve global domination. Political correctness, population, and the People’s Republic of China are three pitches we, the people, of America can’t afford to swing at and miss.
Daniel B. Bruzzini • Webster Groves