Letter;Political culture stokes extremism at expense of moderation

In Dave Anderson's excellent guest column "America too often views politics through two lenses. In fact, there are three." (Aug. 5), he points out some interesting truths about the disconnect between mainstream Americans and their representatives in Washington. However, unless the mainstream turns out in droves this November, I don’t see this situation becoming better anytime soon.
We live in a graduate school version of “If it bleeds, it leads” news media culture — a culture in which any discussion, even of serious topics, must primarily be entertaining. And nothing says entertaining (with a resultant increase in ratings and profits) like stoking conflict between everyone and everything, thereby increasing the polarization in our society.
John Huxhold • Manchester