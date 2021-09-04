Letter: Political disinformation harmful to everyone’s health

Regarding “Blinken says under 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan” (Aug. 31): All this chatter about how leaving Americans and civilian helpers behind in Afghanistan is so disgraceful, but it is really just another example of disinformation coming from both those ignorant about military history and those politicizing yet another crisis.
I served during the Vietnam War and clearly remember events at the end involving both U.S. military and civilian personnel left behind during the hasty evacuations, as well as evacuations being performed while under actual fire from the enemy. This is nothing exclusive to ending the war in Afghanistan. Nor is this political misinformation limited to just the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
It also clearly applies to other crises our nation faces, like the coronavirus, climate change and voting rights. We have become a divided, polarized nation in which personal freedoms are weighed against the personal patriotism of protecting the community, especially concerning public health. We have personal freedom to choose not to wear masks (or use ventilators) or get vaccinated (and instead choosing animal deworming medication), while at the same time we have personal freedom to choose to protect ourselves and others by wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Remedies are obvious, the most being registering to vote and voting for candidates who will protect our health and well-being over some political concept of personal freedom.