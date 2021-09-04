Letter: Political disinformation harmful to everyone’s health

Regarding “Blinken says under 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan” (Aug. 31): All this chatter about how leaving Americans and civilian helpers behind in Afghanistan is so disgraceful, but it is really just another example of disinformation coming from both those ignorant about military history and those politicizing yet another crisis.

I served during the Vietnam War and clearly remember events at the end involving both U.S. military and civilian personnel left behind during the hasty evacuations, as well as evacuations being performed while under actual fire from the enemy. This is nothing exclusive to ending the war in Afghanistan. Nor is this political misinformation limited to just the withdrawal from Afghanistan.