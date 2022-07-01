Letter: Political parties could learn lessons from court decision

Regarding “ In flurry of court activity, rulings on abortion bans mixed ” (June 28): The Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade has valuable lessons for both parties regarding controversial social issues previously decided by the court.

For Democrats, they had 50 years to codify federal law that protected abortion rights, which they apparently assumed incorrectly was not required until the court’s recent decision. For Republicans, the lesson is to learn from this error and pass a federal law protecting contraception and same-sex marriages. This would diffuse blowback from the court’s decision in the mid-term elections on key swing voter demographics.