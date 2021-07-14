 Skip to main content
Letter: Political will is required to change US Constitution
Letter: Political will is required to change US Constitution

26th Amendment U.S. Constitution

President Richard Nixon signs the Constitution's newest amendment which guarantees 18-year-olds the right to vote in all elections. Robert Kunzig, general services administrator, waits to certify officially ratification of the 26th amendment. The signing took place Sunday, July 4, 1971 in East Room of the White House in Washington. Paul Larimer of Concord, Calif. , a member of the singing group "Young Americans" also signed the amendment. (AP Photo/Charles Tasnadi)

 Charles Tasnadi

Regarding Thomas Allen’s guest column “The problems of American democracy are rooted in its constitutional quirks” (July 8): As an associate professor emeritus at Washington University, one would think the author would know that the framers gave us the tools to modify the Constitution in the form of amendments and even call for a new constitutional convention if needed.

It isn’t the framers’ or Constitution’s fault that people lack the political will or fortitude to take this road. Perhaps instead of constantly pointing out the quirks and inadequacies of our current Constitution, he can lead efforts to bring it into the 21st century.

Jacob Jones • Des Peres

