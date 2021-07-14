Letter: Political will is required to change US Constitution

Regarding Thomas Allen’s guest column “The problems of American democracy are rooted in its constitutional quirks” (July 8): As an associate professor emeritus at Washington University, one would think the author would know that the framers gave us the tools to modify the Constitution in the form of amendments and even call for a new constitutional convention if needed.
It isn’t the framers’ or Constitution’s fault that people lack the political will or fortitude to take this road. Perhaps instead of constantly pointing out the quirks and inadequacies of our current Constitution, he can lead efforts to bring it into the 21st century.
Jacob Jones • Des Peres