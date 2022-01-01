 Skip to main content
Letter: Politicians complain, but Post-Dispatch reports facts
Letter: Politicians complain, but Post-Dispatch reports facts

Regarding “Lee Enterprises rejects takeover bid from Alden hedge fund” (Dec. 9): Politicians can skew facts and call the news media names and criticize investigative reporting, but we need to know the facts from journalists. Readers have mentioned frustration with the liberal tone of the Post-Dispatch, but a journalist’s job is to report the facts and let the readers consider the issues for themselves.

I support Lee Enterprises and the Post-Dispatch continuing as our media provider as opposed to Alden Capital. As a side note, my favorite section is “Letters From Our Readers” on this editorial page.

Samantha Calvin • Town and Country

