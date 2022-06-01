Letter: Politicians' gun stance signals position on child safety

Regarding the letter "Senators care more about NRA money than kids’ lives" (May 30): Voters have a clear choice this November. They can vote for Republicans who want to ban books or they can vote for Democrats who want to ban assault weapons.

Too many Republicans are in the pockets of the National Rifle Association and oppose enforcing tougher background checks, limiting high capacity magazines and red-flag laws designed to keep mentally unstable people from owning firearms. The majority of Americans express support for such regulations.

Suburban mothers who wonder and worry if a major gun tragedy could occur at a St. Louis-area high school need to carefully consider their choices in November. If these moms truly want this to stop, I suggest they vote for Democratic candidates, plus tell Republican lawmakers to adopt commonsense gun regulations that will protect our children. The choice really is that simple.

Debbie Cole • St. Louis County