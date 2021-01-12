Letter: Politicians’ hearts will change when jobs are threatened

Regarding “‘He’s on his own’: Some Republicans begin to flee from Trump” (Jan. 9): Sen. Lindsay Graham, Vice President Mike Pence, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are now outraged over President Donald Trump’s actions? Amazingly, after four years they have now found the courage to speak up for the truth. They had been asleep since 2016 while Trump ignored basic civility and morals, while enriching himself and his family and his criminal cronies at the expense of the American people. They didn’t do anything to rein in this corrupt juggernaut while he promoted lie after lie for his own aggrandizement while America’s needs went unmet and our democracy and world leadership declined. Their complicity egged on his most extreme supporters.