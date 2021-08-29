Letter: Politicians ignore pleas to enact protective measures

Regarding "Missouri attorney general sues to stop school mask mandates" (Aug. 24): My frustration level is at it’s all-time high. Missouri elected officials are focused on their next election instead of on the health and well-being of their constituents. Since there is obviously a segment of our population more concerned about their “rights” than on the health of their fellow man, it is up to our local officials to enact measures to protect citizens.
No one thought their rights were being violated when the polio vaccine came out. People were happy to be able to have a means of avoiding a serious medical condition. I feel so totally unrepresented in this state. My emails to local and state officials aren’t even given the courtesy of an automated response.
Marilyn Hoops • St. Charles