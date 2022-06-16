 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Politicians’ low bribe price is due to market valu

  • 0
Small group of protesters call for indicted St. Louis officials to resign

A small group of protesters gathered outside St. Louis City Hall on Friday, June 3, 2022 to call on St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Alderman Jeffrey Boyd to resign after they and former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad were charged with bribery in federal court. After a brief statement to the media eight protesters went to Reed's office and left their protest signs on his door. Reed was not in his office at the time. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The editorial “Another pay-to-play scandal embarrasses St. Louis and boosts hopelessness.” (June 5) contained this passage: “Perhaps most appalling is how cheaply and unhesitatingly the three aldermen appear to have sold their services and souls. For just a $1,000 payment here or $2,000 there, businessman ‘John Doe’ — identified by the Post-Dispatch as convenience-store operator Mohammed Almuttan — was able to purchase their help opening doors and arranging the purchase of expensive city-owned property at rock-bottom prices.”

Perhaps what would explain that the low price is the market value. Political influence is a commodity, with a market just like any other. When supply goes up, price goes down. Simply put, this suggests that too many officials’ services and influence are up for sale. This investigation should be the starting point for a comprehensive investigation into corruption in city government.

People are also reading…

John Sharp • St. Louis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News