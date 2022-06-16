Letter: Politicians’ low bribe price is due to market valu

The editorial “ Another pay-to-play scandal embarrasses St. Louis and boosts hopelessness.” (June 5) contained this passage: “Perhaps most appalling is how cheaply and unhesitatingly the three aldermen appear to have sold their services and souls. For just a $1,000 payment here or $2,000 there, businessman ‘John Doe’ — identified by the Post-Dispatch as convenience-store operator Mohammed Almuttan — was able to purchase their help opening doors and arranging the purchase of expensive city-owned property at rock-bottom prices.”

Perhaps what would explain that the low price is the market value. Political influence is a commodity, with a market just like any other. When supply goes up, price goes down. Simply put, this suggests that too many officials’ services and influence are up for sale. This investigation should be the starting point for a comprehensive investigation into corruption in city government.