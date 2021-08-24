Letter: Politicians more focused on posturing than our health

Regarding " St. Louis County mask mandate talks hit impasse; judge says politics dictating decisions " (Aug. 19): It is truly appalling to watch Missouri state and local elected officials, judges and legal counselors become tangled up in the legal minutiae of mask mandates, while more Missourians, including children, are becoming seriously ill, and hospitals and medical personnel are again being overwhelmed.

The first responsibility of those in leadership positions is protection of the health and well-being of the people. Right now, they appear more interested in prolonged legal battles and political posturing. Meanwhile, there are people who are sick and dying because masks weren’t mandated earlier.