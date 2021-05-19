Letter: Politicians must compromise and ditch party loyalty

Regarding “Biden’s agenda: What can pass and what faces steep odds” (April 29): I have been pondering for years, and now more than ever, why do the politicians feel the only way they can vote is along party lines? They should vote for what is good for the country and not just for their party. They should sit down and talk things over and negotiate.
Bipartisan by definition is “a political situation in which opposing political parties find common ground through compromise.” The definition does not suggest agreeing by party lines. Have we thrown morals and ethics out the window?
Politicians should know that we are Americans first, not Democrats or Republicans. Do what is right for our country.
Marilyn Meininger • St. Peters