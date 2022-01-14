Letter: Politicians need brains, hearts, courage like in ‘Wizard of Oz’

It has become obvious that Jefferson City has transformed into a warped version of the mythical kingdom of Oz. We have wizards, lions, tin men and, of course, our beloved governor “scarecrow” Mike Parson. Perhaps, Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan could help Parson find his brain.

Hogan has declared a state of emergency in Maryland in order to enlist the National Guard to help hospitals relieve their exhausted, overworked and frustrated health care workers. However, Missouri’s tin man, Attorney General Eric Schmitt (sadly lacking a heart) would be more likely to sue the hospitals for poor management.

I guess this is what politicians do when they need voters to support them but their constituents suffer from the same ailments. When will the people of Missouri come to their senses and realize that Parson and Schmitt have no courage, like the lion in Oz?

If Parson and Schmitt listen to the scientists, they might learn something. There is no place like home — free of this pandemic.

Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.