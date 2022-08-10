Letter: Politicians need more compassion, respect, integrity

Regarding " Day after US Senate primary win, Valentine lists top campaign issues at St. Louis diner" (Aug. 3): For me, Trudy Busch Valentine offers a different perspective from the side-show that political campaigns often become.

When she won Democratic primary, she noted that she hopes that she and other politicians can put differences aside and serve the people to solve big problems. Our elected officials need to help us by actually doing something, rather than distracting us with causes or politically motivated positions.