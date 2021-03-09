 Skip to main content
Letter: Politicians need professionals to spruce up images
Letter: Politicians need professionals to spruce up images

St. Louis County Executive Sam page

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Why don't politicians hire consultants to help them look their best when speaking to the media? When I watch St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on TV, he is backed into a corner at a podium with poor lighting and poor sound. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson also has lighting and sound issues. Gov. Mike Parson also has poor lighting, and he looks lost in whatever big room he's speaking from.

I know this seems judgmental, but appearances matter and everyone knows it. If politicians want to look like a leader, then they should spruce up their image.

Mary Jane Van Cleave • Fenton

